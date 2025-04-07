Watch Now
'Surging' Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
Brad Thomas is eyeing a "surging" Sergio Garcia to finish as the top LIV golfer at this year's Masters Tournament, highlighting his "absolutely insane" price and current form compared to the favorites.
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their best bets for the 2025 Masters, including why they think Bryson DeChambeau or Collin Morikawa might be able to top favorite Scottie Scheffler.
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, including best shots from winner Brian Harman.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
As Brian Harman secures the win at the Valero Texas Open, Dan Hicks takes a moment to share the story of Cathy Dowdy, who is currently in hospice after helping rescue Harman's son from drowning.
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
Scottie Scheffler talks to Cara Banks about his food choices for the Masters Club dinner and breaks down his mindset as he looks to win the Masters yet again in 2025.
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
Wyndham Clark shares the superstition that makes him black out the number on his golf ball and why the Titleist Pro V1x works so well for his launch window.
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
Russell Henley shows how he incorporates his family into his Titleist golf ball when he plays, before sharing how his ball of choice, the Pro V1x, helps him around the greens in any condition.
Colorful Pro V1x 'worry-free' for Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick demonstrates the intricate, colorful design he draws on his Pro V1x every round and explains why the Titleist ball is a "worry-free" source of consistency.
Cantlay: Titleist 'the best ball,' maximizes feel
Patrick Cantlay explains why he draws dots around the logo of his Pro V1x golf ball, calling Titlelist "hands down" the best golf ball because of its consistency.