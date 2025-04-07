Report: Quinn Ewers, Ashton Jeanty to visit with Raiders this week

Two big names in the upcoming NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty are visiting with the Raiders this week.

Both players are set to fly in on Tuesday.

After finishing 4-13 in 2024, the Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. They then hold the No. 37 overall selection in the second round.

While the Raiders just signed quarterback Geno Smith to a contract extension, they could still pick a young quarterback to develop under the veteran. Ewers may fill that role, though he’s more likely to be selected at No. 37 overall than No. 6.

Jeanty projects more as a first-round pick after rushing for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns in 40 games at Boise State. In 2024, he put up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns — finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.