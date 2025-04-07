 Skip navigation
Panthers sign former college basketball player Colin Granger as TE

  
Published April 7, 2025 12:30 PM

The Panthers have taken on a project on offense.

Carolina announced on Monday that the club has signed former college basketball player Colin Granger as a tight end.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Granger is just starting his football career.

He began his collegiate basketball career at Ohio University, then played two seasons at Western Carolina, before ending his time in college at Coastal Carolina.

The Panthers now have Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews, James, Mitchell, Dominique Dafney, and Granger at tight end on their 90-man roster.