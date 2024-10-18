Seattle vs. Atlanta prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons meet in Atlanta for a matchup between two teams currently on different paths to the playoffs.

Seattle is 3-3 on the season and currently riding a three-game losing streak. The Seahawks have lost by nine or more points in all three games to the Lions, Giants, and 49ers. Seattle’s three wins came against the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins who are a combined 6-11 on the year.

Atlanta has started the season 4-2 and on a three-game winning streak beating the Sants, Falcons, and Bucs to take a stranglehold on the NFC South. The Falcons are 4-0 against the NFC this season and favored at home in this game. The only losses came to the Steelers (18-10) and Chiefs (22-17) who are a combined 9-2.

Game Details and How to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Falcons vs. Seahawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Falcons (-148), Seahawks (+124)

Falcons (-148), Seahawks (+124) Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Falcons -2.5 (-110) Total: 51.0

The total moved from 49.5 to 51.0 on the opening line pointing towards points, points, and points for this matchup with Atlanta and Seattle both going 3-0 to the Over in the past three weeks.

However, this isn’t the best travel spot for a Seattle team that is 0-3 ATS and on the ML in the past three games. To that point, that hasn’t stopped bettors from moving this from Seattle +3.5 to Seattle +2.5 to get that key number of +3.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Falcons to cover against the Seahawks on Sunday:

“Seattle has been on the West Coast for two straight weeks, so this is the first travel spot for them in October. Seattle lost 42-29 at Detroit this year and snuck away with a 23-20 OT win at the Patriots.

Not much gives confidence in Seattle on the road and riding a three-game losing streak. On the other hand, Atlanta has played one of the toughest schedules to start the season and came out of that 4-2.

This is an Atlanta ML spot or pass for me as the Falcons are the better team, at home, and have the travel advantage. The Over is tempting with both teams a combined 6-0 to the OVER in the last three weeks.”

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Falcons are 4-0 against the NFC this season and 0-2 against the AFC.

The Falcons are 3-3 ATS and 3-3 on the total. Atlanta is 3-0 to the Over in the past three games and covered two straight.

The Seahawks are 0-3 ATS and on the ML in the last three games, plus 3-0 to the Over.

Seattle is 5-1 to the Over this season and 1-5 ATS.

Geno Smith has thrown for 286 or more passing yards in five straight games.

Kirk Cousins has thrown for at least 225 yards in five straight games.

Quarterback matchup for Seattle vs. Atlanta

Seahawks: Geno Smith – Smith has a 6-6 touchdown to interception ratio this season and a sparkling 68.9% competition percentage that hasn’t translated to wins. Smith averages 296.3 passing yards per game, so he is on pace to shatter his career-high of 4,282 passing yards.

Falcons: Kirk Cousins – In 2023, Cousins was a Viking and a surprise offseason has seen Kirko Bangz head to Atlanta. Cousins has impressed with a single-high career-high 509 yards on Primetime and the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL (1,598).

Falcons and Seahawks injury update

The Falcons S Justin Simmons (hamstring) is expected to play, while S Micah Abernathy (knee) is doubtful.

For the Seahawks, CB Tariq Woolen (ankle), LB Derek Hall (foot) DT Byron Murphy III (hamstring) are questionable, while OT Abraham Lucas (knee) is out.

Expert picks & predictions for Seattle @ Atlanta

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Seahawks against the spread

· Game Total: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 51 points.

