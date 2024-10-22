Vikings vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 8 in the NFL kicks off Thursday night at Sofi Stadium with Matthew Stafford and the Rams hosting Sam Darnold and the Vikings. This past Sunday, Los Angeles (2-4) squeaked by the Raiders, 20-15 at home thanks in large part to 4 turnovers by the Silver & Black. The Vikings (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season 31-29 to Detroit. Minnesota led 10-0 after the 1st Quarter, fell behind 28-17, rallied to take a 29-28 lead midway through the 4th Quarter before Jake Bates kicked the game-winning field goal for the Lions with just 15 seconds remaining.

There are key pieces to the puzzle on the brink of returning to each team’s lineup. TE TJ Hockenson (knee) is expected to make his season debut for the Vikings. The 2-time Pro Bowl TE came within 40 yards of his first 1000-yard season last year catching 95 passes for 960 yards and 5 TDs in just 15 games before getting hurt. For the Rams, All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to play for the first time since Week 2.

Both these clubs have thrived on Thursday Nights. The Vikings are 6-1 ATS and 7-0 straight up in their last seven Thursday Night Football games while Rams coach Sean McVay is 6-2 straight up and 5-2-1 ATS on Thursday nights.

Lets dive deeper into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Vikings @ Rams

Date: Thurday, October 24, 2024

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game odds for Vikings @ Rams

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (-148), Los Angeles Rams (+124)

Minnesota Vikings (-148), Los Angeles Rams (+124) Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Total: 48

This line has between 6 dropped 0.5 points since it opened as enough money came in on the Rams to push the number below the key number of 3. The Total remains at 48.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

It is a short week with travel involved for the Vikings which is why this number is probably below 3. That said, as long as it stays below a field goal, Minnesota is the play laying the points if you want to play a side. If you look at the player prop market, consider Aaron Jones OVER 67.5 yards rushing. The Rams rank 30th in the NFL in stopping the run allowing 151.7 yards per game. That said, Jones has an iffy hamstring. Follow the injury report before placing any wager on Minnesota’s RB1.

Vikings @ Rams Betting Trends and Statistics

The Vikings have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

The Vikings have won their last nine games on the road when favored.

RB1 Aaron Jones has cleared 67.5 yards rushing in 4 of 6 games this season.

The Vikings are 2-6 to the OVER this season.

The Rams are 1-5 ATS and 3-3 to the OVER this season.

Minnesota ranks #1 in interception rate and 8th in sack rate.

Quarterback matchup for Vikings @ Rams

Minnesota: Sam Darnold – was good against Detroit completing 22 of 27 passes for 259 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT.

Sam Darnold – was good against Detroit completing 22 of 27 passes for 259 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford – had by far his worst statistical outing of the season last week in the win over the Raiders completing 14 of 23 passes for 154 yards.

Vikings and Rams injury update

Minnesota RB1 Aaron Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Minnesota NT Harrison Phillips (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Minnesota CB Akayeb Evans (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Minnesota RILB Blake Cashman (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

LA DT Neville Gallimore (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

LA DT Braden Fiske (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

LA LB Troy Reader (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

LA WR Jordan Whittington (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Vikings @ Rams

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between Minnesota and Los Angeles:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Vikings on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 48

