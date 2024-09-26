 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Saves and Steals: 2024 End of season closer rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos homers as the Phillies beat the Cubs 9-6 and clinch first-round bye in playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heismanodds_240925.jpg
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
nbc_bte_leonard_240925.jpg
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Saves and Steals: 2024 End of season closer rankings
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos homers as the Phillies beat the Cubs 9-6 and clinch first-round bye in playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heismanodds_240925.jpg
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
nbc_bte_leonard_240925.jpg
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

What NFL game is on today? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 4 schedule

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:00 AM
Giants in 'bad spot' vs. Cowboys due to injuries
September 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.

It’s the second of two straight weeks of Thursday Night Football at MetLife as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in a matchup of 1-2 NFC East teams. Dallas will be looking to course correct, as through three games, they’re off to their worst start since the 2020 season, Mike McCarthy’s first as head coach. The Cowboys are coming off a tough 28-25 loss to the Ravens in Week 3, while the Giants enter coming off their first win of the season. After starting 2024 0-2, the Giants beat the Browns 21-15 in Week 3, and rookie WR Malik Nabers made history as the first player in the league to have 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards, and 3+ receiving TDs in their first three career games (Nabers tallied 8 catches for 78 yards and 2 TD in the Week 3 win).

RELATED: Cowboys will play short-week road game for the first time ever

Early season frustration abounds for the 1-2 Cowboys. “It just seemed like we couldn’t get out of our own way… I’m very disappointed that we got beat today. Very disappointed,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said after Week 3. “And you can’t in any way sugarcoat the fact that we got beat, and there were parts of the way we got beat that were really areas we’ve got to get a lot better in… We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got time to do that kind of work and we’ve got a short week this week, but we’ve got to start.

Recent history in this matchup has favored Dallas, with the Cowboys winning 13 of the last 14 and the last six straight. The Giants’ last win against the Cowboys came in that lackluster 2020, also the last season Dallas missed the playoffs, when New York took the 23-19 win in Week 17 against a Cowboys team missing Dak Prescott due to injury (Andy Dalton started at quarterback).

For more information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 4 NFL schedule, see below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, September 26th

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2024 season

NFL Week 4 Schedule

Sunday, September 29th

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons — 1pm on FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers — 1pm on FOX
Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears — 1pm on FOX
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers — 1pm on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans — 1pm on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets — 1pm on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1pm on FOX
Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on FOX
New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25pm on CBS
Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25pm on CBS
Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens — Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 30th

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins — 7:30pm on ESPN
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions — 8:15pm on ABC

Top NFL Questions Entering Week 4
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on why the Bengals or Jaguars turn things around to make the playoffs, why Bill Belichick loves piling on the Jets and more.