What NFL game is on today? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 4 schedule

It’s the second of two straight weeks of Thursday Night Football at MetLife as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in a matchup of 1-2 NFC East teams. Dallas will be looking to course correct, as through three games, they’re off to their worst start since the 2020 season, Mike McCarthy’s first as head coach. The Cowboys are coming off a tough 28-25 loss to the Ravens in Week 3, while the Giants enter coming off their first win of the season. After starting 2024 0-2, the Giants beat the Browns 21-15 in Week 3, and rookie WR Malik Nabers made history as the first player in the league to have 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards, and 3+ receiving TDs in their first three career games (Nabers tallied 8 catches for 78 yards and 2 TD in the Week 3 win).

RELATED: Cowboys will play short-week road game for the first time ever

Early season frustration abounds for the 1-2 Cowboys. “It just seemed like we couldn’t get out of our own way… I’m very disappointed that we got beat today. Very disappointed,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said after Week 3. “And you can’t in any way sugarcoat the fact that we got beat, and there were parts of the way we got beat that were really areas we’ve got to get a lot better in… We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got time to do that kind of work and we’ve got a short week this week, but we’ve got to start.

Recent history in this matchup has favored Dallas, with the Cowboys winning 13 of the last 14 and the last six straight. The Giants’ last win against the Cowboys came in that lackluster 2020, also the last season Dallas missed the playoffs, when New York took the 23-19 win in Week 17 against a Cowboys team missing Dak Prescott due to injury (Andy Dalton started at quarterback).

For more information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 4 NFL schedule, see below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, September 26th

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2024 season

NFL Week 4 Schedule

Sunday, September 29th

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons — 1pm on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers — 1pm on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears — 1pm on FOX

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers — 1pm on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans — 1pm on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets — 1pm on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1pm on FOX

Washington Commanders vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on FOX

New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:05pm on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:25pm on CBS

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25pm on CBS

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens — Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 30th

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins — 7:30pm on ESPN

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions — 8:15pm on ABC

Top NFL Questions Entering Week 4