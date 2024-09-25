 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers: I’m not surprised by highlight reel catches, I’ve made better ones

  
Published September 25, 2024 06:36 AM

During a session with reporters on Tuesday, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers joked that he won’t be winning any rookie of the week awards this week because of how his LSU teammate Jayden Daniels played on Monday night but Nabers had a pretty good case before the Commanders beat the Bengals.

Nabers caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns to help the Giants to their first win of the season. He became the youngest wide receiver with multiple touchdown catches in the same game and a couple of the catches — a grab over Browns corner Martin Emerson and a leaping touchdown catch — added to a highlight reel that seems to get longer each week.

While others might be oohing and aahing about Nabers’s catches, the wideout isn’t even putting them at the top of his list of best catches.

“They were good catches, but I’ve made some way better catches than that,” Nabers said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not surprised by it, it’s just how I play, it’s how I am.”

The prospect of even bigger things for Nabers is something for the Giants to feel good about as they head into Thursday’s game with Dallas.