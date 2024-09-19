What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule

Week Three of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with an AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football between Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots (1-1) and Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (1-1). The Jets are coming off a 24-17 win over the Titans in Week Two, while the Patriots fell to the Seahawks 23-20 in overtime on a field goal after beating the Bengals in Week One.

The Patriots drafted North Carolina QB Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 Draft, but have gone with the veteran Brissett to start the season, in part due to the struggles of New England’s offensive line. It’s been a careful balance for New England to ensure the rookie Maye is getting much-needed experience despite not seeing regular season action.

“We’re very thoughtful,” new Patriots head coach Jerrod Mayo said of the situation. “When we talk about [the] development plan for Drake, that’s part of it. I try not to get too deep into what the plan actually looks like, but [Maye] still takes reps with the starters. He does a good job on the show team as well. He’s doing a good job, and you can see his confidence continuing to grow.”

It’s a very different story for Rodgers — the Jets QB will be taking on the Mayo-led Patriots after first facing Mayo as a player over a decade ago, when Rodgers was quarterback in Green Bay.

“It just gets a little weird when you’re playing against head coaches you’ve played against, you’re playing with guys that could be your kid, age-wise,” Rodgers said this week. “It’s a good reminder of how special it is to still be playing at 40.”

Fortunes have shifted in this matchup of late: last season, the Jets beat the Patriots in Week 18, Bill Belichick’s final game as head coach. That win snapped a 15-game losing streak against New England, and with a win tonight, the Jets would have their first home win against the Patriots since 2015 (they’ve lost eight straight home games against NE). For schedule and tune-in information for tonight’s matchup, as well as the full NFL Week 3 schedule.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers: We have to start faster, let our defense play with a lead

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, September 19th

New England Patriots vs New York Jets — 8:15pm on Amazon Prime

NFL Week 3 Schedule

Sunday, September 22nd

New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns — 1pm on FOX

Chicago Bears vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS

Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings — 1pm on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints — 1pm on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers — 1pm on CBS

Denver Broncos vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 1pm on FOX

Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans — 1pm on FOX

Carolina Panthers vs Oakland Raiders — 4:05pm on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:05pm on CBS

Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:25pm on FOX

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys — 4:25pm on FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams — 4:25pm on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 23rd

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills — 7:30pm on ESPN

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15pm on ABC, ESPN+

Why Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP is a “House of Cards” Bet