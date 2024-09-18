Aaron Rodgers calls it “special” still to be playing at 40

Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the Jets lasted only four plays in 2023 before he ruptured his left Achilles in the season opener against the Bills. He returns to MetLife Stadium on Thursday night, the first time he’s played a home game since his injury last Sept. 11.

“I feel good about it. It’s been a long time since I took the field at JetLife, so it’ll be a lot of emotions for sure,” Rodgers said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “But thankfully we’re already into the third game of the season. We’ve played two full games.

“My body feels good, about as good as it can. It’ll be fun to be out there with the crowd. I love night games, so I’m excited about it. Nobody’s really crazy about Thursday games, but everybody loves the weekend after the Thursday games.”

Rodgers, 40, is grateful for a 20th NFL season.

The league’s oldest player is teammates with Braelon Allen, who, at 20, last week became the youngest NFL player to score from scrimmage since 1930. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who will be on the opposite sideline Thursday, is two years younger than Rodgers and was drafted three years after Rodgers.

“It just gets a little weird when you’re playing against head coaches you played against, and you’re playing with guys that could be your kid,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Yeah, it’s a good reminder of how special it is to still be playing at 40.”