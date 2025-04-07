Mike Vrabel wrote “voluntary” letter to players about “voluntary” workouts

For years, the NFL has allowed teams to conduct offseason workouts. Most are “voluntary.” Even if they’re not really voluntary.

Coaches expect players to be there, even if they don’t have a workout bonus (or, as some teams use, a salary de-escalator) in their contracts. It’s not just a way to stay in shape, or to work out with full insurance against the possibility of a significant injury. It’s part of the broader process of building the team for the coming season.

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, whose team is allowed by rule to begin the workouts today, understands the value of team building — and of doing that by showing up for offseason workouts.

Here’s what Vrabel said about it last week, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston: “I write a letter voluntarily to the players to make sure that they voluntarily read it and voluntarily show up.”

Vrabel’s comment is objectively funny. It illustrates the minefield through which coaches walk when talking about voluntary workouts. The reality is that, despite a broad prohibition against saying or doing anything to suggest voluntary workouts aren’t, plenty of coaches view them as critical.

Voluntary? Not for the players who truly give a shit about their careers and their teams.

Some players are good enough that it doesn’t matter if they’re there. For most players, it’s important to be present.

Those on the fringes of the roster would be foolish to not attend. Coaches develop their impressions about their teams and players early. If two players are competing for the same roster spot, if one shows up for everything, if one doesn’t, and all other things are relatively equal, who’s staying and who’s going?

Whether a guy shows up for voluntary workouts could be seen by some coaches as a sign as to whether a guy “gets it.” Whether he fits the culture the team is trying to build.

Still, whenever a high-profile player stays away, some will shout, “It’s voluntary!” And it is. But there are aspects of most careers that aren’t technically mandatory. And people volunteer to put in the extra effort, in the name of doing their jobs well, all the time.

To put it as simply as possible as it relates to New England, Mike Vrabel is looking for Vrabel Guys. And Vrabel Guys volunteer to show up for work when the work is football.

It’s more than that. Vrabel Guys insist on being there, to the point where they’ll fight you if you try to stop them from entering.

Those are the players Vrabel wants in New England. He’ll find them. Starting by noticing the ones who were champing at the bit to get started today, and by making a mental note about which ones volunteered to stay home.