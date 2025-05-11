 Skip navigation
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Sean Payton on rookie RB RJ Harvey: A lot we can do to suit his strengths

  
Published May 11, 2025 08:43 AM

Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey has done his homework on his new head coach.

At a press conference during the team’s rookie minicamp, Harvey said he’d studied up Alvin Kamara and Darren Sproles because they both played running back for Sean Payton during Payton’s time with the Saints. Harvey said he definitely wants “to be like those guys” and Payton seems to think that there’s a way to make that happen.

Payton said on Saturday that there’s a lot the Broncos can do “to really suit his strengths” and that includes making sure that Harvey is well integrated into the passing game.

“I think when you look at a lot of college offenses, I don’t know how often the running back is built into the passing game,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “I think they are, to some degree, but maybe a little bit more so at the NFL level. Today, we had two or three schemes that went in. . . . If you’ve got one of those plays in the script, we try to make sure he’s getting that rep.”

The Broncos offense took a leap forward after drafting quarterback Bo Nix last season, but they didn’t get have a running back who made a major impact. If Harvey proves to be that guy, the arrow should continue to point straight up in Denver.