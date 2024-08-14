What NFL preseason games are on this week?

After one of the more highly-scrutinized opening weeks of preseason play in recent memory, due in large part to the first look at numerous rookie quarterbacks, the NFL is back for Preseason Week 2.

NFL Network will carry six of the week’s live games, including a quadruple-header on Saturday. The six games carry potential for more rookie quarterback intrigue, as Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears, Drake Maye’s New England Patriots and Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos will be in action. FOX will also broadcast the one national TV game this week between the New Orleans Sainst and San Francisco 49ers.

What preseason games are on NFL Network this week?

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots - 4:30 p.m. ET

Maye only threw the ball three times in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Panthers, completing two passes for 19 yards. This could be a better opportunity to see more of the No. 3 overall pick.

Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling? Mike Florio compares Patriots’ rookies Joe Milton III and Drake Maye after the two QBs made their preseason debut, in which New England secured a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. ET

Williams flashed all the reasons he went No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft in completing four of his seven passes for 95 yards in his first taste of NFL football against the Bills. It is unclear how much Williams will play against the Bengals, who have already announced they expect to rest their starters, but any amount of Caleb is worth tuning in.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 4 p.m. ET

Think back to last year’s regular season opener, when the Lions followed through on their offseason hype by going into Arrowhead Stadium and beating the defending champions. Now, this will be a look at two full-blown contenders, with the Chiefs aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive title and the Lions looking to break through atop the NFC.

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 7 p.m. ET

This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Wild Card Game, in which the Bills defeated the Steelers soundly by a score of 31-17. Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation is the story to watch here; with Russell Wilson still recovering from a calf injury, Justin Fields has gotten more practice reps and led the first-team offense as the starter in the preseason opener against the Texans.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 10 p.m. ET

This game offers insight into another quarterback competition, though one with a bit less discourse around it. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said this week that he hopes to name a starter between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew after this game, so whoever performs better against Dallas will get a big boost in that debate.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos - 8 p.m. ET

Nix was another rookie signal-caller who impressed in his preseason debut, completing 15 of 21 attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Jarrett Stidham got the start in that game, but Nix’s performance indicated he has a good shot in Denver’s quarterback battle.

NOTE: Live preseason games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the teams’ local markets. They will be available on broadcast TV locally.

What NFL preseason games are available on national TV?

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers - 8 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes

One of five total preseason games on national TV, Saints QB Spencer Rattler and 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall are rookies to watch who may have roles depending on how this season goes for the two teams.

What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade? Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss what the the San Francisco 49ers would need to trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers and why rookie Dominick Puni is worth watching.

What other NFL preseason games are on this week?

The following games will only be shown live in their local markets on broadcast TV:

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens - 12 p.m. ET

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans - 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns - 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts - 7 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins - 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans - 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 7:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - 7:30 p.m. ET

