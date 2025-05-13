Jets release Thomas Morstead

The Jets appear to be making a change at punter.

In a post to his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, Thomas Morstead said that he was just informed by the Jets that they are releasing him and the team made it official a short time later. Morstead was set to have a cap number of a little more than $3 million and the Jets will clear more than $2.5 million in cap space by cutting him loose.

Morstead spent the last two seasons with the Jets and also played for the team in 2021. He also had brief stints with the Falcons and Dolphins after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Saints.

Morstead has a career average of 41.5 net yards per punt.

The Jets also announced that they have signed undrafted rookie Kai Kroeger. He averaged 44.6 yards per punt at South Carolina and joins Austin McNamara as the punters on the team’s 90-man roster.