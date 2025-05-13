 Skip navigation
Raiders sign third-round pick Darien Porter

  
Published May 13, 2025 03:16 PM

The Raiders have signed another one of their 2025 draft picks.

Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that cornerback Darien Porter has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie contract.

Porter, a third-round pick out of Iowa State, converted from receiver to cornerback midway through his college career. He recorded three interceptions for the program in 2024.

Recently, Porter noted that he grew up a USC fan, so he’s long admired his new head coach, Pete Carroll.

“I was watching him in the early to mid-2000s with USC,” Porter said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So for me, it’s kind of surreal to have this kind of come full circle for me. Now he’s my head coach in the NFL, so it’s just crazy.”

With Porter inking his contract, only second-round receiver Jack Bech remains unsigned in Las Vegas’ 2025 draft class.