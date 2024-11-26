Who is Playing in NFL Black Friday Game 2024: Schedule, Raiders vs Chiefs Preview, How to Watch

For the second consecutive year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving weekend slate will feature a Black Friday matchup, and this time it’s an AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season marked the debut of the NFL Black Friday game, with the Miami Dolphins handily defeating the New York Jets en route to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth.

This year, it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs who’ll be in the Black Friday spotlight. Their 10-1 record makes them the best team in the AFC and likely headed to the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. But after a 30-21 loss to the Bills in Week 11 snapped their undefeated start to the season, the Chiefs only narrowly defeated the middling Panthers in Week 12. The 2-9, injury-hampered Raiders aren’t expected to present a major challenge, but the Chiefs have shown more weaknesses this season than their 10-1 record would suggest.

This is the second meeting this season for these teams. In Week 8, the Raiders hosted the Chiefs and lost 27-20 on home turf. For full information on Black Friday NFL action, including how to watch, see below.

Who is playing in Black Friday NFL game?

The second year of the NFL’s Black Friday game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

How to Watch Black Friday NFL Game

The Raiders vs Chiefs Black Friday game airs Friday, November 29th at 3pm ET on Amazon Prime.

2024 NFL Thanksgiving, Black Friday Schedule

Thursday, November 28th — Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions — 12:00pm ET on CBS

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys — 4:30pm ET on FOX

Miami Dolphins (5-6) vs Green Bay Packers (8-3) — 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock

Friday, November 29th — Black Friday

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs — 3:00pm ET on Amazon Prime

Raiders vs Chiefs Preview

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs have been seemingly the most inevitable force in the NFL in recent history — the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions started this season 9-0 before falling to Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 11. Even with that loss, and with occasional signs of struggle from some of their biggest stars, the Chiefs are on a path to return to the postseason and contest for an unprecedented accomplishment: a third consecutive Super Bowl trophy. But they’re coming off a narrow win over the Panthers that required a last-minute field goal to secure, and this season have become the first team in NFL history to win eight of their first 11 games by seven points or fewer.

Even with the narrow margins of victory, the Chiefs have a path to clinch a playoff berth on Black Friday: If the Miami Dolphins lose or tie against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders on Black Friday.

Meanwhile the Raiders’ season hasn’t gone as hoped: at 2-9, they’re sitting at the very bottom of the AFC alongside Jacksonville. After starting the season 2-2, they’ve lost their last seven straight and face a daunting task to try and end that losing streak against the powerhouse Chiefs. Injury luck has not been in the Raiders’ favor this season: Las Vegas placed quarterback Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve in late October after he suffered a fractured thumb in Week 7’s loss to the Rams, with an initial timeline of 4-6 weeks to return. His replacement, Gardner Minshew, suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in the Raiders’ loss to the Denver Broncos Week 12. Amidst a slew of other injuries on both sides of the ball, O’Connell returned to practice Monday, and is reportedly preparing to start Friday’s game.

The Chiefs have won seven of the last eight matchups betwen these two teams, with the Raiders only win in that window coming on Christmas Day of the 2023 season. That game also marked the last time Kansas City lost at home. Only time will tell if the Raiders will once again be able to make it a losing holiday homecoming for the Chiefs.