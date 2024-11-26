 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qjohnsonv2_241126.jpg
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
nbc_pft_barkleyhenry_241126.jpg
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
nbc_pft_jets_241126.jpg
Jets announce search firm to find next GM, HC

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qjohnsonv2_241126.jpg
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
nbc_pft_barkleyhenry_241126.jpg
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
nbc_pft_jets_241126.jpg
Jets announce search firm to find next GM, HC

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders preparing to start Aidan O’Connell vs. Chiefs on Friday

  
Published November 26, 2024 10:14 AM

With Gardner Minshew suffering a season-ending injury during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, Las Vegas is going to turn back to Aidan O’Connell.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Raiders are preparing to start O’Connell against the Chiefs on Friday afternoon.

O’Connell replaced Minshew in the starting lineup in Week 6, but suffered a broken thumb in the loss to the Rams in Week 7. O’Connell had been sidelined ever since, but Las Vegas opened his 21-day practice window on Monday.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Antonio Pierce noted that O’Connell needs to be able to “grip the ball comfortably” for the club to start him.

Desmond Ridder is also available at quarterback if O’Connell can’t play.

In four appearances with two starts this year, O’Connell has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As a rookie, O’Connell started last year’s Christmas Day victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City, though he didn’t complete a pass after the first quarter. In 11 appearances with 10 starts in 2023, O’Connell completed 62.1 percent of his throws for 2,218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.