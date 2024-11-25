Raiders designate Aidan O’Connell to return from IR

The Raiders designated quarterback Aidan O’Connell to return from injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Coach Antonio Pierce said O’Connell will participate in a walk-through Tuesday but wouldn’t commit to O’Connell playing against the Chiefs on Friday.

Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone.

O’Connell hasn’t played since breaking the thumb on his throwing hand in a Week 7 game against the Rams.

“Just seeing him being able to grip the ball comfortably — hopefully there’s no pain there — and just being able to be efficient,” Pierce said of what he needs to see from O’Connell this week, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “To put a player out there that’s hurting or injured still, that’s not in the benefit of the player or the team.”

The Raiders benched Minshew for O’Connell against the Broncos in Week 5, and the plan was for O’Connell to start the rest of the way until his injury.

Desmond Ridder will start if O’Connell isn’t ready.

“At the quarterback position, you’ve got to be smart,” Pierce said. “[O’Connell’s] future is much brighter looking ahead. He’s a young player. We’ve just got to be smart. We have a good relationship, Aidan and myself, and he speaks honestly with me, and I speak honestly with him.”