Gardner Minshew out for season, Raiders unsure whether Aidan O’Connell can return Friday

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone on Sunday. Who will start for the Raiders on Friday against the Chiefs remains to be seen.

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce said today that Aidan O’Connell, who is currently on injured reserve with a thumb injury, could be cleared to return by Friday. Pierce said the Raiders will need to see how well O’Connell can grip the ball before deciding whether he can play in the Black Friday game.

If O’Connell can’t go, that would leave Desmond Ridder as the only option to start against the Chiefs. Ridder came in after Minshew was injured in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Raiders have quarterback Carter Bradley on their practice squad, and he could be elevated to the active roster.