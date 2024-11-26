 Skip navigation
NFL Thanksgiving Games 2024: What teams are playing, schedule, matchups, how to watch

  
Published November 25, 2024 07:26 PM
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
November 24, 2024 10:06 PM
Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett preview the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explaining what Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have to prove at Lambeau Field.

No annual celebration of Thanksgiving is complete without a full day of NFL action — some games with significant playoff implications and some... less so. But regardless of the playoff chances for the six teams in action on Thanksgiving Day, there’s something for fans across the country to intersperse with the consumption of turkey and assorted sides.

Thanksgiving stalwarts will be in action, most notably the Detroit Lions (taking on the Chicago Bears) and the Dallas Cowboys (hosting the New York Giants). For their part the Lions sit atop the NFC with a 10-1 record, and haven’t lost since Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re also 6-0 on the road this season, although they’ll have the benefit of homefield advantage against their struggling division rivals.

Thursday’s games kick off a busy holiday weekend in the NFL, with a Black Friday matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, and a full day of matchups on Sunday, December 1st. But it all starts with the Thanksgiving action — for the full schedule, including start time and how to watch information, see below.

READ MORE: NFL Thanksgiving Day Games History

What NFL games are on Thanksgiving?

Three NFL games are scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, with the Bears and Lions kicking off the action at 12:30pm, following by the Giants and Cowboys in the mid-afternoon slot.

Then at 8:20pm ET, the evening ends with the Miami Dolphins, who are on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 2-6, taking on the Green Bay Packers, who are currently third in the NFC North but in the six-seed in the playoff picture thanks to an 8-3 overall record. That game airs on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET.

RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture after Week 12

2024 NFL Thanksgiving Schedule

Chicago Bears (4-7) vs Detroit Lions (10-1) — 12:30pm ET on CBS
New York Giants (2-9) vs Dallas Cowboys (4-7) — 4:30pm ET on FOX
Miami Dolphins (5-6) vs Green Bay Packers (8-3) — 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock

How to Watch NFL Football on Peacock on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving schedule wraps up with a night game between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers on Peacock. If you already have a Peacock account, you can sign in here. Otherwise sign up here to start streaming.