Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals

Jared Goff calls Lions "road warriors" after 6-0 start away from home

  
Published November 25, 2024 06:43 AM

The Lions have 10 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history and their ability to play well away from home has a lot to do with their success.

Sunday’s 24-6 win in Indianapolis moved the Lions to 6-0 outside of Detroit this season. They are the only team that remains unbeaten on the road this year, which is a big change from the 0-11-1 record that head coach Dan Campbell compiled in his first 12 road games.

Campbell noted that quarterback Jared Goff is part of the group of veterans “responsible for the flip” and Goff reveled in the team’s success after Sunday’s win.

“We are road warriors. We love it,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “We come together on the road, and we have an us-against-the-world mentality and it’s fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it’s really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job.”

The Lions are the NFC’s first 10-win team this season, but the Eagles and Vikings are nipping at their heels in the race for the top spot in the conference. That may wind up making their ability to win on the road the reason why they won’t have to play there in the postseason.