Lions have back-to-back 10-win seasons for first time in franchise history

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:41 PM

The Detroit Lions franchise was founded in 1930 as the Portsmouth Spartans and has been a part of the National Football League since. But the franchise has never had back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins. Until now.

The Lions improved their record to 10-1 today, after going 12-5 last season, giving them double-digit wins two years in a row.

Prior to last year, the Lions had only had 10 double-digit win seasons in franchise history: In 1931, 1934, 1953, 1962, 1970, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2011 and 2014. They’re not used to success in Detroit.

But this is a very different Lions team, a team that made the NFC Championship Game last year and is playing even better this year. And a Lions team that won’t be satisfied with 10 wins, or with anything less than winning the Super Bowl.