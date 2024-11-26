PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 10-1): They still have the Vikings and Packers hot on their heels, which should only keep them going.

2. Bills (No. 2; 9-2): It’s the annual Chris Berman Super Bowl prediction from pretty much every year of the 1990s, when the 49ers come to town. The Bills could be getting them at the perfect time.

3. Chiefs (No. 3; 10-1): It’s completely on brand for the Chiefs to almost lose to one of the worst teams in the league before finding a way to win.

4. Eagles (No. 5; 9-2): If Saquon Barkley wins MVP, John Mara might have to fire everyone. Himself included.

5. Ravens (No. 6; 8-4): The defense showed up — which doesn’t take much when the offense is firing on all cylinders.

6. Vikings (No. 7; 9-2): With three straight home games, they could fatten up their record before a finishing kick that consists of at Seattle, Green Bay, and at Detroit.

7. Packers (No. 8; 8-3): They might have put a few nails in the coffin of a 49ers team that has given them fits for the past five years.

8. Steelers (No. 4; 8-3): The Steelers got out Steelered by the Browns.

9. Broncos (No. 14; 7-5): Bo Nix is gradually looking like the best of the 2024 bunch.

10. Commanders (No. 9; 7-5): They might still make the playoffs, but they don’t look like they can win if/when they do.

11. Chargers (No. 11; 7-4): Jim Harbaugh still can’t beat his big brother.

12. Seahawks (No. 18; 6-5): If they can find consistency, they can make the playoff.

13. Cardinals (No. 10; 6-5): Scoring touchdowns is typically a prerequisite to having a change to win.

14. Buccaneers (No. 17; 5-6): Baker got very gabbaggressive with the Tommy DeVito hand gesture.

15. 49ers (No. 12; 5-6): They’re not done yet, thanks in large part to being in the NFC West.

16. Falcons (No. 16; 6-5): If they can’t beat the Chargers or the Vikings, they might find themselves no longer in first place in the division.

17. Texans (No. 13; 7-5): At a time when they’re struggling to beat good teams, the Texans fell victim to a bad one.

18. Dolphins (No. 19; 5-6): The shell-game offense won’t travel to the Frozen Tundra.

19. Rams (No. 15; 5-6): Maybe they should have had a fire sale, after all.

20. Colts (No. 20; 5-7): They’d be cooked, if the Texans could light the stove.

21. Saints (No. 21; 4-7): Will the Saints still have rizz after the bye?

22. Cowboys (No. 25; 4-7): They still have a long way to go to contend.

23. Bengals (No. 22; 4-7): Can they finally parlay desperation into victory?

24. Browns (No. 26; 3-8): If they’d switched to Jameis Winston sooner, they’d be in contention for a wild-card berth.

25. Bears (No. 23; 4-7): Caleb Williams is playing well enough to help the Bears lure an excellent offensive coach to town.

26. Jets (No. 24; 3-8): If Woody Johnson is going to be accused of letting the media excessively influence him, why not hire a media outlet to help him hire a coach and G.M.?

27. Titans (No. 31; 3-9): If Will Levis can iron out the pick-sixes, he could be a superstar.

28. Panthers (No. 28; 3-8): They might have something in Bryce Young — if they can win some games.

29. Patriots (No. 27; 3-9): If Jerod Mayo makes it to 2025, he’ll possibly be on the hot seat from Week 1.

30. Raiders (No. 29; 2-9): People keep buying pieces of the Raiders. The buyers must not watch their games.

31. Giants (No. 30; 2-9): Whenever it seems like it can’t get worse for the Giants, it does.

32. Jaguars (No. 32; 2-9): Doug Pederson somehow survived the bye week. Does that count as good news or bad?