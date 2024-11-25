NFL Playoff Picture 2024: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, bracket, tiebreakers after Week 12
The NFL playoff race is heating up heading into Thanksgiving, and here’s how the playoff picture is shaping up before Monday Night Football in Week 12:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Detroit Lions (10-1): 1-game lead in the NFC North.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2): 2.5-game lead in the NFC East.
3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons and Cardinals.
4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5): One-game lead in the NFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2): Lost at home to the Lions.
6. Green Bay Packers (8-3): Lost at home to the Lions and Vikings.
7. Washington Commanders (7-5): Need to reverse their recent slide.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5): Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks was big.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6): Own the NFC record tiebreaker over the Rams.
10. Los Angeles Rams (5-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers.
11. San Francisco 49ers (5-6): Preseason NFC favorites are at risk of missing the playoffs.
12. New Orleans Saints (4-7): Two games out in the division.
13. Chicago Bears (4-7): Deep in last place in the NFC North.
14. Dallas Cowboys (4-7): Thanksgiving against the Giants looks like a turkey.
15. Carolina Panthers (3-8): Playing much better football of late.
16. New York Giants (2-9): Worst team in the NFC.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1): The reigning champs sit atop the conference.
2. Buffalo Bills (9-2): If they can catch the Chiefs in the standings, they’ll have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3): Beating the Ravens head to head was big.
4. Houston Texans (7-5): They’re not playing well, but they should win the AFC South by default.
WILD CARDS
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3): Big game coming Monday night.
6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4): Big game coming Monday night.
7. Denver Broncos (7-5): Bo Nix has led them to a two-game lead in the wild card race.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Miami Dolphins (5-6): With Tua Tagovailoa healthy, they play like playoff contenders.
9. Indianapolis Colts (5-7): Catching the Texans in the AFC South will be a long shot.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7): Probably need to run the table to get to the playoffs.
11. Cleveland Browns (3-8): Deshaun Watson dug a hole that Jameis Winston won’t be able to dig the Browns out of.
12. New York Jets (3-8): The Aaron Rodgers experience is trending toward disaster.
13. Tennessee Titans (3-8): A big upset over the Texans on Sunday.
14. New England Patriots (3-9): Drake Maye is showing promise, but this team is a long way from contention.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9): Doug Pederson is on the hot seat.
16. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9): Antonio Pierce is on the hot seat.