Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Tommy DeVito isn’t on the Giants’ injury report; Jermaine Eluemunor listed as out of practice

  
Published November 25, 2024 03:57 PM

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito took some big hits during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and left the game for one play, but head coach Brian Daboll said at his Monday press conference that he expects DeVito to start against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The team’s first injury report of the week sends the same message. DeVito is not listed on the report at all.

The Giants did not hold an actual practice, so they estimated participation levels. Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and right tackle Evan Neal (hip) were listed as out of practice and their absence would do little to help DeVito’s chances of avoiding more of the hits that he absorbed on Sunday.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe) and defensive lineman Armon Watts (shoulder) were also listed as out. Cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (shoulder), tight end Theo Johnson (back), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (knee), linebacker Micah McFadden (thumb, heel), and safety Tyler Nubin (back) were listed as limited participants.