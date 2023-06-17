Skip navigation
Las Vegas Raiders
Rob Leonard
RL
Rob
Leonard
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:36
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders
RFS reacts to the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll, explaining why his ability to “set the tone” could help restore “respectability” in Las Vegas even if his tenure as head coach is a short-term one.
Rob Leonard
LV
Coaching Staff
Raiders will interview Rob Leonard for DC opening
Carroll plans to lean on Brady as much as possible
Florio: Brady is minority owner but majority voice
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jaguars announce defensive coordinator interview with Patrick Graham
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Pete Carroll, John Spytek confident they’re on the same page in building the Raiders
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Mark Davis: Tom Brady fills football role that had been vacant since Jon Gruden “had his head chopped off”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
