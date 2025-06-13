Pete Carroll: Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert could split time as “Thunder and Lightning”

The Raiders didn’t draft running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick to keep him on the draft, but coach Pete Carroll says Jeanty’s presence doesn’t rule out a committee approach at running back for the Raiders.

After saying that Jeanty had an excellent minicamp, Carroll talked up Raheem Mostert, who signed a one-year contract with the Raiders at the start of free agency, as a player who could compete for a big role in the offense.

“They’re gonna show us that when they get the chance to compete,” Carroll said. “I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy, he’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years and he’s been a nightmare for us.”

Carroll also mentioned running backs Zamir White and Sincere McCormick as having something to offer in the offense, although he acknowledged that all eyes are on Jeanty.

“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like,” Carroll said. “He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.”

Still, Carroll said every running back on the roster is competing with Jeanty for carries.

“When we go to camp it’ll be game on,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens.”