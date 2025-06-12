 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Chiefs
Rams agree to terms with free agent OT D.J. Humphries
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: DEC 08 Chargers at Chiefs
Rams agree to terms with free agent OT D.J. Humphries
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders cut S Jonathan Sutherland to make room for Germaine Pratt

  
Published June 12, 2025 06:59 PM

The Raiders cut safety Jonathan Sutherland on Thursday, the team announced.

They needed to make room for the signing of free agent linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Sutherland missed the entire 2025 season with an undisclosed injury.

In 2023, he spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad, and Sutherland was with Seattle and the Giants during training camp last summer.

The Penn State product has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

On Wednesday, Pratt agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with another $500,000 available in playtime incentives. The Bengals released the veteran earlier this week, saving $5.85 million against their cap.