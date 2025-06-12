Raiders cut S Jonathan Sutherland to make room for Germaine Pratt

The Raiders cut safety Jonathan Sutherland on Thursday, the team announced.

They needed to make room for the signing of free agent linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Sutherland missed the entire 2025 season with an undisclosed injury.

In 2023, he spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad, and Sutherland was with Seattle and the Giants during training camp last summer.

The Penn State product has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

On Wednesday, Pratt agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with another $500,000 available in playtime incentives. The Bengals released the veteran earlier this week, saving $5.85 million against their cap.