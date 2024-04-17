2024 Paris Olympics schedule: Highlights for every day of the Games

The 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26 is now 100 days away.

The Paris Games, which begin with non-medal competition on July 24, will have 329 medal events over 16 days from July 27-Aug. 11.

Here’s the complete schedule.

Here’s a look at the highlights for every day of the Games, keeping in mind that many athletes must still qualify for the Olympics at trials competitions:

Wednesday, July 24 (Day -2)

The Games begin with preliminary matches in men’s rugby and men’s soccer. In Marseille, the French men’s soccer team -- coached by Thierry Henry and possibly including Kylian Mbappé -- plays the U.S., which returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Thursday, July 25 (Day -1)

Preliminary action continues in archery, handball, rugby and soccer. The U.S. women’s soccer team, under new coach Emma Hayes, begins its bid for a first Olympic title since 2012 by playing Zambia.

Friday, July 26 (Day 0)

A first-of-its-kind Opening Ceremony takes place along the Seine River as the sun sets in Paris. The Parade of Nations will be a series of boats carrying athletes past famous monuments, culminating near the Eiffel Tower.

Saturday, July 27 (Day 1)

The first day of medal competition includes one of the most anticipated swimming races of the Games. The women’s 400m freestyle could include the three fastest performers in history: Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia, 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh and Rio Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Both the women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relays will take place on the opening night for the first time since 2000.

The first U.S. medal(s) of the Games could come earlier in the day in diving (women’s synchronized springboard; Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, fourth at the 2023 Worlds, are favorites at June’s trials) or skateboarding (men’s street, likely featuring six-time world champion Nyjah Huston).

Sunday, July 28 (Day 2)

Swimmer Léon Marchand, who could be France’s biggest star across all sports, should take center stage in the 400m individual medley. Last summer, Marchand repeated as world champion, breaking Michael Phelps’ last remaining individual world record with Phelps calling the race on Peacock. Marchand, who is turning pro after competing for Arizona State the last three years, is coached by Phelps’ career-long coach, Bob Bowman.

In fencing, Lee Kiefer will bid to repeat as Olympic champion in foil. In Tokyo, she became the third American to win gold in the sport. In gymnastics, the U.S. women’s team makes its first appearance in qualifying and could include the last two all-around gold medalists — Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

Monday, July 29 (Day 3)

Swimming finals may include returning American gold medalists in the women’s 100m breaststroke (Lilly King from 2016, Lydia Jacoby from 2021) and the men’s 100m backstroke (Ryan Murphy from 2016).

In the men’s gymnastics team final, the U.S. hopes to win its first medal since 2008 after earning bronze at the 2023 World Championships. China and Japan are favored for gold and silver.

Tuesday, July 30 (Day 4)

In the women’s gymnastics team final, the U.S. can capture its third gold in the last four Games. Russian gymnasts, who won in Tokyo, will not take part because Russians and Belarusians are not allowed in team events in any sport due to the war in Ukraine, though they could compete in some sports in individual events only as neutral athletes.

If the weather holds up, the men’s and women’s surfing finals will take place off Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia that is about 9,800 miles from Paris. The host village, Teahupo’o, roughly translates to “Wall of Skulls,” and is known for generating the heaviest waves on tour, making it a sometimes dangerous venue. The U.S. women’s team includes Carissa Moore, who won in the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, and reigning world champion Caroline Marks.

The U.S. also has gold-medal chances in swimming in the men’s 800m freestyle (where Bobby Finke could defend his Tokyo title) and the women’s 100m backstroke (where Australian Kaylee McKeown and American Regan Smith are the two fastest performers in history).

Wednesday, July 31 (Day 5)

If Ledecky lands on the medal podium earlier in competition, than she could enter today’s 1500m free, an event where she holds the 17 fastest times in history, with a chance at a 12th career Olympic medal. That would tie the records for a female swimmer and for an American woman in any sport. The most storied event in Olympic swimming, the 100m freestyle, will hold finals for men and women on the same night for the first time since 1968.

In gymnastics, an American could make the men’s all-around podium for the first time since 2012. University of Michigan sophomore Fred Richard won bronze at last year’s worlds at age 19 behind Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto, who can repeat as Olympic champion, and Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun.

Thursday, Aug. 1 (Day 6)

The women’s all-around gymnastics final could include the last two gold medalists for the first time ever, should Simone Biles and Suni Lee make the U.S. team at trials and be the top two Americans in qualifying in Paris. Either would be the first woman to win a second Olympic all-around gold in 56 years.

Potentially more history is at stake for Katie Ledecky in the 4x200m freestyle relay. If she wins earlier medals in the 400m free and 1500m free, she can go into the relay seeking a 13th medal to break the records for a female swimmer and an American woman in any sport. At last July’s worlds, Australia broke the 4x200m free world record and beat the U.S. by 3.88 seconds.

Friday, Aug. 2 (Day 7)

Swimming finals could be filled with superstars: American Caeleb Dressel is the reigning gold medalist in the 50m freestyle, which crowns the world’s fastest swimmer. Frenchman Léon Marchand could target Ryan Lochte’s world record in the 200m individual medley. Australian Kaylee McKeown and American Regan Smith are the two fastest women in history in the 200m backstroke.

The host nation will focus on men’s heavyweight judo, where 6-foot-8 Frenchman Teddy Riner could go for a third gold and fifth consecutive medal.

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Day 8)

Arguably the most action-packed day of the Olympics from an American perspective, with stars in action in gymnastics, track and field and swimming:



Sport Possible Headliner Event Final Time (ET) Gymnastics Simone Biles Women’s Vault 10:19 a.m. Track and Field Ryan Crouser Men’s Shot Put 1:35 p.m. Swimming Caeleb Dressel Men’s 100m Butterfly 2:30 p.m. Swimming Katie Ledecky Women’s 800m Freestyle 3:09 p.m. Track and Field Sha’Carri Richardson Women’s 100m 3:20 p.m.

Tennis’ women’s singles final at Roland Garros could include 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff. Like Ledecky, skeet shooter Vincent Hancock can win a fourth gold medal in the same individual event, joining Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis and Al Oerter as the only Americans to do so.

Sunday, Aug. 4 (Day 9)

In the men’s 100m, an American could be crowned world’s fastest man at the Olympics for the first time since 2004. Noah Lyles is the reigning world champ. The women’s uneven bars could include Tokyo all-around gold medalist Suni Lee and two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones. Swimming finishes with finals including the men’s 1500m freestyle (which Bobby Finke won in Tokyo).

If Rafael Nadal returns from injury and advances to the men’s singles final, it would likely mark his final match at Roland Garros. The men’s golf tournament also finishes. The U.S. could boast a roster including the current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Open champion Brian Harman, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

Monday, Aug. 5 (Day 10)

Could be the final routines of Simone Biles’ career as gymnastics finishes with finals including the women’s balance beam and floor exercise. In track and field, the U.S. boasts the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 800m (Athing Mu) and reigning Olympic and world champions in the women’s discus (Valarie Allman and Laulauga Tausaga).

Medals are also at stake in men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The U.S. men feature Jimmer Fredette, while the U.S. women’s roster has not been named yet.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 (Day 11)

The women’s 200m could feature the three fastest performers in history: reigning world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and American Gabby Thomas, the bronze medalist in Tokyo. The world’s best men’s miler will be crowned in the 1500m final, where Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen can become the first repeat champion in 40 years. British rival Josh Kerr is the reigning world champion. American Yared Nuguse could also be in the medal mix.

The first day of wrestling finals includes the women’s 68kg freestyle division, where 20-year-old Amit Elor could become the youngest American wrestler to take ever gold. In the men’s 130kg Greco-Roman division, Cuban Mijaín López can become the first athlete to win the same individual Olympic event five times.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 (Day 12)

The U.S. has medal contenders in two newer events on the Olympic program. In speed climbing, where athletes scurry up a 49-foot wall, Emma Hunt is the 2023 World silver medalist. In park skateboarding, where athletes perform tricks in a dome-shaped bowl, Jagger Eaton is the 2023 World champion.

In track and field, the women’s pole vault could see American Katie Moon go for repeat gold. In the men’s 400m, American Michael Norman is the 2022 World champion.

Thursday, Aug. 8 (Day 13)

Three sprint finals on the track could have American headliners:



Men’s 200m: Noah Lyles has lost just two outdoor 200m races in his eight-year professional career, one of them being the Tokyo Olympic final.

Men’s 110m Hurdles: Grant Holloway is a three-time world champion, looking to upgrade from his Tokyo Olympic silver.

Women’s 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the reigning gold medalist and world record holder, but she may do the flat 400m instead this summer.

Formula kite is a new Olympic sailing event, and the fastest one on the program with athletes zipping over the water at more than 40 miles per hour. American Daniela Moroz is a six-time world champion.

Friday, Aug. 9 (Day 14)

The final weekend has a flurry of medal events where Americans can clean up. They did just that in Tokyo with a late charge to overtake China for the most gold medals. On this day, Americans are reigning Olympic or world champions in finals in beach volleyball (Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes), where matches are held in a stadium next to the Eiffel Tower, and wrestling (David Taylor).

Then there is track and field, where the U.S. could have gold-medal contenders in six finals: women’s shot put (Chase Jackson), women’s 400m (Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone), men’s 400m hurdles (Rai Benjamin), heptathlon (Anna Hall) and both 4x100m relays.

Saturday, Aug. 10 (Day 15)

The most gold-medal finals across all sports — 39 — on one day since 2000, according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen. The U.S. men’s basketball team can win a fifth consecutive title. The roster includes LeBron James for the first time since 2012 and Stephen Curry for the first time ever. In water polo, the U.S. women can become the first team of either gender to win four consecutive Olympic titles in the sport.

The U.S. also boasts reigning Olympic or world champions in breaking, a new Olympic sport (Victor Montalvo), plus in canoe (Nevin Harrison), golf (Nelly Korda) and track and field (4x400m relays).

Sunday, Aug. 11 (Day 16)

The American women will again look to put a stamp on the final day of the Games. Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams and track cyclist Jennifer Valente all won gold on the final day. They can all do it again in Paris. The women’s basketball team can win an eighth consecutive Olympic title, which would break the record for any Olympic team sport.

Then the Games will end with the Closing Ceremony and growing anticipation for the Paralympics, which open Aug. 28.