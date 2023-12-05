 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

England rout of Scotland not enough for Great Britain Olympic women’s soccer hopes

  
Published December 5, 2023 05:24 PM
England Scotland UEFA Nations League

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 05: <> during the UEFA Womens Nations League match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on December 05, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Great Britain was eliminated from Olympic women’s soccer qualifying despite England routing Scotland 6-0 in a bizarre, dramatic scenario.

Going into the final group-stage day of European qualifying, England and the Netherlands were tied on points with only one nation advancing from the group. The Netherlands held a three-goal advantage in goal differential, the tiebreaker.

England needed to beat Scotland to keep its hopes alive, and if the Netherlands beat Belgium, needed to make up the goal differential, too.

Though Great Britain’s delegation at the Olympics is made up of England, Scotland, Wales and some Northern Ireland athletes, it does not have a national year-round soccer team. Therefore, England was designated as the team to attempt to qualify Great Britain for the Olympics in European competition.

Great Britain’s women’s soccer team was eliminated in the Olympic quarterfinals in 2012 and in 2021. In Tokyo, the roster included two Scottish players.

England-Scotland and Netherlands-Belgium were held simultaneously on Tuesday.

At the 90-minute mark, England led Scotland 5-0 and the Netherlands led Belgium 2-0. If those scores held, England would have advanced on a second tiebreaker, goals scored.

But in added time, the Netherlands scored twice, while England scored once. So the Dutch advanced by one goal in the differential tiebreaker.

Great Britain became the second high-profile European nation to be eliminated from Olympic qualifying over the past week, joining Tokyo silver medalist Sweden. England was runner-up at this past summer’s World Cup to Spain, which did advance in European qualifying.

Two European teams qualify for the Paris Games to join the automatically qualified host nation France. It’s now down to the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

The U.S., Canada, Brazil and Colombia previously qualified for the 12-team Olympic tournament.