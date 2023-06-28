Evan Jager, Olympic steeplechase medalist, to miss USA Track and Field Outdoor Champs

Evan Jager, the 2016 Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medalist and top American man in the event at last year’s world championships, will not compete at next week’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships due to injury.

Jager cannot qualify for August’s worlds in Budapest, but he does hope to race again in 2023, a representative said Wednesday.

Jager, 34, last raced April 15 and last contested a steeple last Aug. 26.

At last July’s worlds, Jager placed sixth in the steeple after going nearly four years between completing steeples due to injuries that kept him out of the Tokyo Olympic Trials.

The men’s steeple at USATF Outdoors in Eugene, Oregon, next week could be wide open for up to three spots on the team for worlds.

Hillary Bor, who edged Jager for last year’s national title, has not competed since breaking his foot while landing awkwardly on a water jump in a May 28 race.

Bor was hopeful to return in time for USATF Outdoors, but his name was not on the entry list after last night’s entry deadline passed, and names are not expected to be added to the list. A message was sent to Bor’s representative seeking to clarify his status.

Bor, who competed as part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program through 2020, won the last two U.S. titles in 2019 and 2022, plus won the Olympic Trials in 2021. He made every Olympic and world team from 2016 through 2022 with a best global championship finish of seventh at the 2016 Rio Games.

Bor is the fastest American this year and eighth in the world.

The next-fastest American in 2023 is NCAA runner-up Duncan Hamilton from Montana State, followed by 32-year-old Anthony Rotich.