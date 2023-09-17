Gudaf Tsegay shatters 5000m world record at Pre Classic

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay became the second woman to break the 5000m world record this year and nearly became the first woman to break 14 minutes in the event.

Tsegay, a world champion at 5000m (2022) and 10,000m (2023), clocked 14 minutes, 00.21 seconds at the Pre Classic in Eugene Oregon. She took nearly five seconds off Kenyan Faith Kipyegon’s record of 14:05.20 set June 9.

In the last three years, the 5000m world record has been lowered 10.94 seconds combined by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, Kipyegon and now Tsegay.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay on Sunday in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time in history.

Tsegay placed 13th at last month’s world championships in the 5000m that was won by Kipyegon. That race took place seven days after Tsegay led an Ethiopian medals sweep of the 10,000m.

Tsegay said at worlds that she may bid to race the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tsegay is the fourth-fastest woman in history at 10,000m and 12th-fastest in the 1500m.

Full Pre Classic results are here.

Also Sunday, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran the third-fastest 3000m in history (7:23.63), one day after running the third-fastest mile in history.

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m gold medalist and world 5000m champion, edged Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha by one hundredth of a second. Grant Fisher was third in 7:25.47, breaking his American record by 3.01 seconds

Earlier this year, Ingebrigtsen ran the fastest times in history in the 2000m and at two miles. The mile, 2000m, 3000m and two miles are not contested at the Olympics or world outdoor championships.

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the men’s 800m in 1:42.80, the world’s best time in four years. Wanyonyi, 19 and the world silver medalist, overtook world champion Marco Arop, who ran 1:42.85 for a Canadian record.

The Pre Classic was the last top-level meet of the outdoor track and field season.

The fall marathon season begins next Sunday with the Berlin Marathon, headlined by world record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.