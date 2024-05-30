 Skip navigation
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO

May 30, 2024 09:50 AM
After going in the water hazard three times, Nelly Korda finished the par-3 12th hole at Lancaster with a 10, dealing a major blow to her hopes at the U.S. Women's Open.
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
2:45
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_lydiakoconvowithrogers_240529.jpg
3:03
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
nbc_golf_lf_kordadeskreflection_240529.jpg
4:38
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
dnp_nbc_golf_lpga_uswo2014ehl_v2_240529.jpg
17:07
Relive Wie’s only major at 2014 U.S. Women’s Open
hannahgreenimagereplacement.jpg
16:30
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonpresser_240528.jpg
16:39
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaluswofeature_240528.jpg
3:04
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
5:36
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
