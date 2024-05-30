 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier

May 30, 2024 09:20 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Michael Penix Jr. edged J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels despite being the only one unlikely to start, how Will Levis landed in a rookie category and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
2:39
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
17:11
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestcbs_240530.jpg
11:26
PFT Draft: Best current CBs in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jairealexander_240530.jpg
6:24
LaFleur: Alexander has been ‘great leader’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kittle_240530.jpg
3:59
Kittle on track for training camp after surgery
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ersgrabbag_240530.jpg
16:44
San Francisco 49ers’ storylines to follow
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jennings_240530.jpg
7:21
What signing Jennings means for Aiyuk
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hill_240530.jpg
13:13
Analyzing Hill’s window to land last big contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
26:07
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
2:49
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
3:43
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pedersononmcmanus_240529.jpg
4:14
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
Now Playing