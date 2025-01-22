 Skip navigation
How to watch 2025 Kitzbuehel Hahnenkamm Alpine skiing World Cup

  
Published January 22, 2025 12:19 PM

Peacock airs live coverage of the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup this weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria, where Swiss Marco Odermatt looks to win the biggest annual ski race for the first time.

Odermatt, the three-time reigning World Cup overall champion, has had his sights set on Saturday’s famed Hahnenkamm downhill since before this season began.

“The downhill in Kitzbühel is my big goal, I’m still missing that,” he said in German, according to a Google translation of a 20 Minuten report. “It’s definitely on my list. I’ve already achieved all the other things. It’s my biggest goal.”

The race is held on the Streif, which can be exhilarating and terrifying. It takes two minutes to cover two miles — with a 3,000-foot drop.

Odermatt, 27, won 2022 Olympic giant slalom gold and 2023 World Championships downhill and GS gold.

At Kitzbühel, Odermatt finished second and third in a pair of downhills last January, plus was second in 2022.

This season, Odermatt leads the World Cup standings in the overall, downhill, super-G and GS.

This weekend’s fields will be without the five men who combined to win the last nine Hahnenkamm downhills: France’s Cyprien Sarrazin, Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr are out injured. Swiss Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer retired two years ago.

Five men in history have won Olympic gold, world championships gold, a World Cup overall title and the Hahnenkamm downhill: Austrian Stephan Eberharter, the last to complete his collection in 2002, plus Austrian Hermann Maier, Norwegian Lasse Kjus, Swiss Pirmin Zurbriggen and Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy.

Odermatt hopes to join that list on Saturday.

2025 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Kitzbuehel Broadcast Schedule

DayEventPlatformTime
FridayMen’s Super-GPeacock5:30 a.m.
SaturdayMen’s DownhillPeacock5:30 a.m.
Men’s DownhillNBC12:30 p.m.*
Stifel Snow ShowCNBC2:30 p.m.
SundayMen’s Slalom (Run 1)Peacock4:15 a.m.
Men’s Slalom (Run 2)Peacock7:30 a.m.

*Delayed broadcast.

vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
How to watch the world’s best Alpine skiers on NBC Sports and Peacock.