Ilia Malinin leaves figure skating world in awe as it awaits next barrier-breaking feat

WICHITA, Kansas -- Figure skaters often say they are competing only against themselves.

That certainly has become the case for Ilia Malinin at the Prevagen U.S. Championships.

The reigning world champion is simply in a league by himself on the national level.

He showed that again in Saturday’s short program, winning by 19.14 points, with Andrew Torgashev second and Jimmy Ma third, 3.03 points behind Torgashev.

And Malinin also topped himself, with a score (114.08) that is more than three points higher than his previous short program best at nationals.

“I was pretty surprised about the score,” Malinin said. “I thought that performance might get 110, 109.”

Malinin makes the extraordinary look easy to a degree so that even he can underestimate its impact on others, including judges.

“You always have to see behind the scenes and how everything works at practices,” he said. “It’s not always going to be so easy looking.”

And it is almost disappointing when he does merely a quadruple flip and a quad Lutz-triple toe loop combination, as he did in this short program, opting to eschew his trademark quad Axel for a triple.

“I think there is the pressure of trying to do the quad Axel at every competition, but I always trust myself and know what’s best for me and my body,” Malinin said.

That translates to, “Why take unnecessary risk when you simply are so much better than anyone else in the field?” That means Malinin’s next barrier-breaking feat, whether a quintuple jump or quad-quad combination, will have to wait, even if fans would like it sooner.

“I think that now that I have done the quad Axel, they want to see something more, bigger and better,” he said. “For me, since the (2026) Olympics are around the corner, I just want to play it safe for myself.

“But after the Olympics, then I’ll go ham.”

(For those unfamiliar with the slang Gen Z expression, “going ham” means letting it all hang out.)

Ma, in his 11th senior nationals at age 29, has the perspective of having skated against 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen during his six years of national dominance and now seeing Malinin assert his supremacy as he heads for a third straight title. The free skate final is Sunday (4 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

“I don’t even think of it as a competition anymore because that’s not something I can achieve,” Ma said. “It’s an honor just to be able to skate and be friends with two people who can be considered GOATs in their own way. They inspire me to push my old body to its limits.”

Malinin, who turned 20 in December, is the first to land a quad Axel in competition, first to land six quadruple jumps in a free skate, first to try all six types of quad in a free skate. He is sui generis, which creates a singular set of expectations.

“It’s a little bit scary that I kind of have to push myself and see where I can take the sport as (compared to) a few years ago, where I’d be following all these other skaters — Nathan Chen, Yuzuru Hanyu, Shoma Uno,” Malinin said on a recent media call.

Because his array of quads gives Malinin a sizeable advantage in base value scores, especially in a free skate, it seems that error-free performances like Saturday’s make him unbeatable. He has won seven straight competitions.

“I haven’t really thought about that,” Malinin said. “I still feel I am not at the best I can be. I have miles ahead.”

Floppy-haired, baby-faced and willowy, quick to smile and play with an audience, unimposing physically, Malinin’s athletic flights of fancy seem like magic. He can gather to full speed instantly, and the tightness of his rotation on jumps makes it look as if his body is a single, linear element.

He has realized that he can’t be what others might prefer — a skater with balletic skills. He chooses contemporary music and movements that reflect power more than delicacy.

“You could call it tricks or trying to defy gravity or create this whole new form of entertainment for people watching the sport,” he said.

He has added eye-catching fillips like the “raspberry twist,” a butterfly jump with a twist that involves several changes of edge. Saturday, Malinin’s execution of it was a sweet delight, with a takeoff so powerful he seemed to go airborne.

That was one reason why Malinin felt as if he had performed to “my maximum capability.” After all, he is about taking the sport to new heights.

Philip Hersh, who has covered figure skating at the last 12 Winter Olympics, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com.