Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended

Suriname’s Issam Asinga, who last month became the youngest man to break 10 seconds in the 100m, has been provisionally suspended in a doping case.

Asinga was provisionally suspended for the use or presence of GW1516, an experimental drug which can modify the body’s metabolism but has been considered too dangerous for human use.

Provisional suspensions can be issued while awaiting a hearing on charges to determine an official punishment, if any.

GW1516 was developed to help build endurance and burn fat but was found to cause cancer during tests on rodents. Anti-doping organizations have warned athletes not to use it on safety grounds.

The drug was previously found in samples given by professional cyclists and Olympic track and field athletes.

Botswana’s Nijel Amos, the 2012 Olympic 800m silver medalist, was in May banned three years after testing positive for GW1516 in June 2022.

Asinga, who turned 18 last December, clocked 9.89 seconds in the 100m on July 28 at the South American Championships in Brazil.

Asinga broke the world U20 men’s record of 9.91 set by Letsile Tebogo of Botswana in 2022.

Asinga is tied for fourth fastest in the world this year and was on the entry list for this month’s world championships published on Thursday. That was before his suspension was announced.

Worlds start Aug. 19 in Budapest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.