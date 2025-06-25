Victoria Carl, No. 2-ranked cross-country skier, says cough syrup error caused positive test

German Victoria Carl, the second-ranked female cross-country skier this past World Cup season, says she tested positive for a banned substance after the World Cup season due to being given the wrong cough syrup.

Carl, 29, tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in an out-of-competition test some time after she competed at the CISM Winter Military World Games in Switzerland in late March, according to the German Ski Association (DSV).

Clenbuterol was an ingredient in a cough syrup that was prescribed and administered to Carl by a German Army doctor to treat acute spastic bronchitis on March 26, according to the DSV.

But a different cough syrup — without clenbuterol — was originally ordered. A pharmacy mistakenly delivered the wrong cough syrup. No other medication was available at the time of Carl’s illness, according to the DSV.

“The attending military doctor administered the drug under great time pressure, but failed to point out the doping-relevant ingredient or to submit an emergency application for a therapeutic exemption,” according to a translation of the DSV release.

Athletes can apply for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to use medication with a banned substance. A TUE “will not afford you a competitive advantage, but rather ensure you can compete in a proper state of health,” according to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

When being drug tested, athletes are required to list medications they’ve taken in the past seven days. Carl said she listed the cough syrup she took, not knowing at the time that it contained a banned substance.

“I was ill, had severe coughing fits, and took the medication on medical advice,” she said in the release. “I disclosed everything — I was unaware that it contained a prohibited substance. I very much hope that the circumstances will be understood and fairly assessed.”

The case is now in the hands of a national anti-doping agency. The DSV hopes that Carl does not receive a ban, saying she is an “innocent athlete.”

In 2022, Carl won Olympic team sprint gold and relay silver medals.

This past season, she placed second to American Jessie Diggins in the World Cup overall standings, taking into account results across short- and long-distance races and in the classic and freestyle techniques. Carl made four individual race podiums, all second- and third-place finishes. The World Cup season ended March 23.