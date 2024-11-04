 Skip navigation
Michael Jordan’s flag from Dream Team Olympic medal ceremony auctioned for $1.8 million

  
Published November 4, 2024 05:12 PM

The American flag that Michael Jordan used to cover up a Reebok logo on the 1992 Olympic medal stand was auctioned for $1.8 million.

The flag was one of the items in Sotheby’s Colossal | The Ultimate Jordan Collection online auction that ran from Oct. 23 to Monday.

There were seven late bids as the sale began to close at 4 p.m. ET, bringing the total number of bids to 45, according to Sotheby’s.

The flag was signed by all 12 members of the Dream Team, according to Sotheby’s.

In June 2023, the jacket Jordan wore on the 1992 Barcelona Olympic medal podium with the Reebok logo sold for $1.512 million.

Jordan was sponsored by Nike for his entire professional career, so he was averse to showing a competitor’s logo on the Olympic podium.

Reebok sponsored that U.S. Olympic team, so its logo was on the podium ceremony jackets for athletes across sports.

In an episode of “The Last Dance,” Jordan was filmed riding in a car in Barcelona, teasing that he had a big surprise for the Olympic medal ceremony.

"(USOPC executive Harvey Schiller) said if we don’t wear our uniforms, we can’t accept our gold medal and all that stuff,” Jordan said.

He ended up draping an American flag over his right shoulder, hiding the Reebok logo on the jacket.

Other players also wore flags or zipped their jackets so the Reebok logo was hidden.

