April Ross returns to USA Volleyball as beach national teams head of coaching

April Ross is returning to USA Volleyball as head of coaching for beach national teams after retiring from competition last November.

“I’m honored to join USA Volleyball in this new role and look forward to working with our coaches and athletes to continue the legacy of success on the international stage,” Ross said in a press release. “I’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, and I’m excited to be part of a team that shares that vision.”

Ross won an Olympic medal of every color with three different partners: silver with Jen Kessy in London, bronze with Kerri Walsh Jennings in Rio and gold with Alix Klineman in Tokyo.

As her competitive career wound down, Ross turned to coaching. She was the head coach at El Camino College in her native Southern California this past season.

In her new role, Ross’ duties include “supporting the professional development of beach national team coaches, enhancing their training, competition preparedness, and the performance of our top American athletes on the international stage,” according to USA Volleyball.

The U.S. won at least one beach medal at each of the first seven Olympics to include the sport — from Atlanta 1996 through Tokyo 2020 — with seven total gold medals in that span. The top U.S. beach teams at the Paris Games exited in the quarterfinals.

For LA 2028, beach volleyball returns to its spiritual home of Southern California. Alamitos Beach in Long Beach will host competition.