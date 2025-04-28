Jimmer Fredette named USA Basketball 3x3 men’s national team managing director

Jimmer Fredette has been named the new USA Basketball 3x3 men’s national team managing director after announcing his retirement from competition last week.

“When I got the call from USA Basketball about playing 3x3, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Fredette said, according to a press release. “I found out quickly that I loved the competition, energy and style of the sport. 3x3 fits my game and my personality. I made friends throughout my journey who will forever be a part of my life. I also saw an opportunity to be able to grow the sport within the USA.

“When USA Basketball approached me about this role, I jumped at it. I’m determined to help build a sustainable program for years to come and, ultimately, the best 3x3 program in the world. I’m so grateful for the USA Basketball Board of Directors for trusting me with this responsibility and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Fredette, 36, played on the U.S. men’s Olympic 3x3 team in Paris but was injured early on, and the team didn’t make the medal rounds without him.