Pittsburgh Pirates v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers
MLB: APR 27 Reds at Rockies
Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi

Pittsburgh Pirates v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers
MLB: APR 27 Reds at Rockies
Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi

Jimmer Fredette named USA Basketball 3x3 men’s national team managing director

  
Published April 28, 2025 12:08 PM

Jimmer Fredette has been named the new USA Basketball 3x3 men’s national team managing director after announcing his retirement from competition last week.

“When I got the call from USA Basketball about playing 3x3, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Fredette said, according to a press release. “I found out quickly that I loved the competition, energy and style of the sport. 3x3 fits my game and my personality. I made friends throughout my journey who will forever be a part of my life. I also saw an opportunity to be able to grow the sport within the USA.

“When USA Basketball approached me about this role, I jumped at it. I’m determined to help build a sustainable program for years to come and, ultimately, the best 3x3 program in the world. I’m so grateful for the USA Basketball Board of Directors for trusting me with this responsibility and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Fredette, 36, played on the U.S. men’s Olympic 3x3 team in Paris but was injured early on, and the team didn’t make the medal rounds without him.