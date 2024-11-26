2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Paralympics torch relay routes unveiled

2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games organizers unveiled the routes for the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays, one year out from the lighting of the Olympic Flame.

The Olympic Flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 26, 2025, then will arrive in Rome on Dec. 4 to begin the Italian portion of the relay.

The relay will span 63 days in Italy, visiting 60 cities and going through all 110 provinces before the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, 2026 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. There will be 10,001 torchbearers.

The Flame will be in Naples on Christmas Day 2025, then in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Jan. 26, 2026 on the 70th anniversary of the Opening Ceremony of the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

After the Olympic Closing Ceremony on Feb. 22, 2026, the Paralympic Flame will be lit Feb. 24 in Stoke Mandeville, England, the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement.

The Paralympic torch relay will last 11 days until the March 6 Opening Ceremony at the Verona Arena amphitheater. There will be 501 torchbearers.

2026 Winter Olympic torch relay (via Milan Cortina 2026)