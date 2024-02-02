 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Friday 5: Five things to watch in 2024 in NASCAR
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 15: Don’t let Ayo pass you by-o
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes in epic trade with Brewers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
nbc_pl_uabradley_240201.jpg
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Friday 5: Five things to watch in 2024 in NASCAR
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 15: Don’t let Ayo pass you by-o
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes in epic trade with Brewers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
nbc_pl_uabradley_240201.jpg
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olivia Giaccio leads U.S. one-two in Deer Valley moguls with historic trick

  
Published February 2, 2024 08:36 AM

Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf produced the first U.S. one-two in a World Cup moguls event in more than a decade.

Giaccio earned her second World Cup win, while Kauf notched her 33rd podium on Thursday night to open the three-day Intermountain Health Freestyle International at Deer Valley, Utah.

Giaccio, a 23-year-old who was sixth at the 2022 Olympics, became the first woman to win a moguls competition with a cork 1080, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“Something I’ve dreamed of,” she said, according to USSA.

She scored 75.42 points, bettering Kauf’s 70.87.

The Olympic silver medalist Kauf has five runner-up finishes this season (plus a victory in the opener). She ranks second in the World Cup standings behind Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia, who was 13th on Thursday.

The last U.S. one-two in a World Cup moguls was produced by Heather McPhie and Eliza Outtrim in March 2013.

In February 2021, Kai Owens and Hannah Soar went one-two in dual moguls, an event that makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

In Thursday’s men’s event, 2018 Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada earned his 87th World Cup win, breaking Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s men’s record for World Cup wins in any skiing discipline (not counting biathlon).

Intermountain Health Freestyle International aerials competition airs Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.