Olivia Giaccio leads U.S. one-two in Deer Valley moguls with historic trick

Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf produced the first U.S. one-two in a World Cup moguls event in more than a decade.

Giaccio earned her second World Cup win, while Kauf notched her 33rd podium on Thursday night to open the three-day Intermountain Health Freestyle International at Deer Valley, Utah.

Giaccio, a 23-year-old who was sixth at the 2022 Olympics, became the first woman to win a moguls competition with a cork 1080, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“Something I’ve dreamed of,” she said, according to USSA.

She scored 75.42 points, bettering Kauf’s 70.87.

The Olympic silver medalist Kauf has five runner-up finishes this season (plus a victory in the opener). She ranks second in the World Cup standings behind Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia, who was 13th on Thursday.

The last U.S. one-two in a World Cup moguls was produced by Heather McPhie and Eliza Outtrim in March 2013.

In February 2021, Kai Owens and Hannah Soar went one-two in dual moguls, an event that makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

In Thursday’s men’s event, 2018 Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada earned his 87th World Cup win, breaking Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s men’s record for World Cup wins in any skiing discipline (not counting biathlon).

Intermountain Health Freestyle International aerials competition airs Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.