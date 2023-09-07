Peyton Manning rides giant flying baguette to promote 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC

How about this for kicking off the 2024 Paris Olympics: Peyton Manning flying into the French capital on a blimp-sized baguette.

“Welcome to Paris,” Manning says in a video to open NBC’s fall campaign to promote next summer’s Games. “Home to French bread, wine, and now, the Olympics.”

While that scene might not be feasible, Manning’s funny spot is a reminder that the Paris Games will open July 26 with an unprecedented outdoor Opening Ceremony.

Athletes will snake down the Seine River on boats, passing famous landmarks and climaxing at the Eiffel Tower (which is about where Manning envisions sky divers leaping from the baguette to form Olympic rings over the city).

Manning’s promo debuted on TODAY on Thursday and will air during NBC Sports’ coverage of the NFL Kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions starting at 7 p.m. ET. More on Manning’s video is here from NBC Sports PR.

Manning is the latest celebrity to promote the Games, following the likes of Paris Hilton and Dolly Parton.

More promotional videos with different talent will air across NBC Universal’s linear, social and digital platforms later this fall.

Manning never had the chance to compete in the Olympics, but flag football is in the running to be added to the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. An IOC decision on possible new sports is expected soon.

A total of 43 Olympians also played in the NFL, according to Olympedia.org, mostly in track and field.

Manning never played with an Olympian on the Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos, but the Colts have shown interest in Olympians since Manning left the team.

Olympic sprinters Jeff Demps (2012) and Marvin Bracy-Williams (2016) both signed with the Colts but never played in a regular season game. Ryan Crouser was invited to try out for the team before he became a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the shot put.