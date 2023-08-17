Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal

Tobi Amusan, the world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, was cleared to race at the world championships after a case of missing drug tests.

A disciplinary tribunal found that Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation. Her provisional suspension was lifted with immediate effect, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in track and field.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s world championships,” was posted on Amusan’s social media. “I generally have been & consistently will be an ally of CLEAN SPORT.”

Amusan and the AIU did not provide any more details about the reversal in their statements.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline,” according to an AIU press release. “The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course.”

Amusan, a 26-year-old from Nigeria, had been provisionally suspended last month while anti-doping authorities investigated a charge that she missed three drug tests in a 12-month span, which can trigger up to a two-year suspension even if an athlete never fails a drug test.

An AIU disciplinary tribunal was set to hear her case before worlds, making it possible for the ban to be lifted before the Aug. 19-27 meet if she was cleared.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test,’” was posted on Amusan’s social media last month. “I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Amusan lowered the world record from 12.20 seconds to 12.12 in the semifinals of last July’s worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She won the final in 12.06 later that day, but that time didn’t count for record purposes because there was too much tailwind.

This season, Amusan ranks second in the world by best time (12.34) behind Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.31).

The first round of the 100m hurdles at worlds in Budapest is Tuesday.