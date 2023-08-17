 Skip navigation
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard look to recreate last year’s surprise success at Duke
Golden Gala Pietro Mennea - Diamond League 2023
Faith Kipyegon had to walk, twice, before she became the greatest miler in history
Kyle Larson - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m80297.jpg
Roger Penske expecting to draw big crowd for Kyle Larson's Indy 500 debut

Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal

  
Published August 17, 2023 04:10 PM
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 24: Tobi Amusan of Team Nigeria reacts after setting a world record in the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tobi Amusan, the world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, was cleared to race at the world championships after a case of missing drug tests.

A disciplinary tribunal found that Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation. Her provisional suspension was lifted with immediate effect, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in track and field.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s world championships,” was posted on Amusan’s social media. “I generally have been & consistently will be an ally of CLEAN SPORT.”

Amusan and the AIU did not provide any more details about the reversal in their statements.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline,” according to an AIU press release. “The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course.”

Amusan, a 26-year-old from Nigeria, had been provisionally suspended last month while anti-doping authorities investigated a charge that she missed three drug tests in a 12-month span, which can trigger up to a two-year suspension even if an athlete never fails a drug test.

An AIU disciplinary tribunal was set to hear her case before worlds, making it possible for the ban to be lifted before the Aug. 19-27 meet if she was cleared.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test,’” was posted on Amusan’s social media last month. “I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Amusan lowered the world record from 12.20 seconds to 12.12 in the semifinals of last July’s worlds in Eugene, Oregon. She won the final in 12.06 later that day, but that time didn’t count for record purposes because there was too much tailwind.

This season, Amusan ranks second in the world by best time (12.34) behind Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.31).

The first round of the 100m hurdles at worlds in Budapest is Tuesday.