Adam Rippon (Olympics)

Adam Rippon, in his second Olympic assignment with NBCU, serves as a correspondent NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Rippon served as a Twitter host on NBCU’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

A figure skating bronze medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Rippon was the 2016 U.S. national champion, the 2010 Four Continents champion, and the only man to win back-to-back world junior titles in 2008 and 2009.

He has previously served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ figure skating coverage, including U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Fast Facts



