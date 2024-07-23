Adam Rippon (Olympics)
Correspondent
Adam Rippon, in his second Olympic assignment with NBCU, serves as a correspondent NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Rippon served as a Twitter host on NBCU’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
A figure skating bronze medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, Rippon was the 2016 U.S. national champion, the 2010 Four Continents champion, and the only man to win back-to-back world junior titles in 2008 and 2009.
He has previously served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ figure skating coverage, including U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Fast Facts
- Second Olympic assignment with NBCU
- Won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games
- 2016 U.S. national champion and the 2010 Four Continents champion
- Won back-to-back world junior titles in 2008 and 2009
@AdamRippon