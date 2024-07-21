Ahmed Fareed (Olympics)

Ahmed Fareed will handle his fifth assignment Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, hosting coverage on NBC for the first time at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Previously, Fareed hosted coverage on USA Network for the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics, and hosted NBCSN coverage during 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and USA Network coverage for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also served as a host for the last two Paralympic Games.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2018, Fareed has covered the Premier League, Big Ten Football and Basketball, MLB, rugby, horse racing, and more.

Previously, Fareed served as an anchor/reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area from 2013-2018. He was a host and reporter at the MLB Network in 2011-2012, appearing in studio programming, including MLB Tonight, Hot Stove, Quick Pitch and 30 Clubs in 30 Days.

Prior to joining the MLB Network, Fareed spent five years as an anchor and reporter in Norfolk, Va., for WAVY-TV (NBC)/WVBT-TV (FOX; 2005-2010), where he covered the Washington Football Team, the Orioles Triple-A affiliate the Norfolk Tides, and Virginia Tech and University of Virginia football. Before working in Norfolk, he was a weekend sports anchor at WILX-TV (NBC; 2004-2005) and WSYM-TV (FOX; 2003-2004) in Lansing, Mich. He began his career as a sports photographer at WXMI-TV (FOX; 2002-2003) in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Fun Facts