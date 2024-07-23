Andrew Siciliano (Olympics)

Andrew Siciliano, in his third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Siciliano, host of the groundbreaking Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV from 2005-2022, previously hosted NBC Sports’ Gold Zone coverage for two Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics). He served as a host and play-by-play announcer for NFL Network from 2011-2024, hosting studio shows and on-location coverage of events such as the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and training camps.

