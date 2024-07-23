Anne Thompson (Olympics)

Anne Thompson serves as a correspondent for NBCUniversal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, marking her sixth Olympic assignment with NBCU. Previously, she served as a reporter in Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang and Rio, and covered the 2014 Sochi Olympics for NBC News.

Thompson brings a wealth of experience as NBC News’ Chief Environmental Affairs correspondent, where her reports appear across all platforms of NBC News. She has been with NBC News since 1997, covering a wide range of national and international stories.

Throughout her career, Thompson has received numerous accolades for her journalism, including the prestigious Gerald Loeb Award and Emmy Awards for her coverage of major events such as Hurricane Katrina.

Fast Facts

· Sixth Olympics with NBCU

· NBC News’ Chief Environmental Affairs correspondent since 2007.

· Gerald Loeb Award winner in 2006 and 2004 for distinguished business and financial journalism.

· Part of the “NBC Nightly News” team that won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Journalism Award and Emmy Award for Hurricane Katrina coverage.

· Seven-time Emmy Award winner.

· Board of Trustees member at the University of Notre Dame since 2010.