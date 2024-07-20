 Skip navigation
Brandel Chamblee Download

Brandel Chamblee (Olympics)

Golf Studio Analyst

Brandel Chamblee will make his Olympic broadcasting debut as a studio analyst for golf during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Chamblee is one of the most respected voices in golf television and is NBC Sports’ lead analyst for GOLF Channel’s Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio shows. This year, Chamblee made his debut as an analyst on NBC Sports’ tournament coverage, notably sitting alongside Dan Hicks to call the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, as well as the American Express and the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Chamblee enjoyed a near 15-year career on the PGA TOUR and earned his lone victory on TOUR at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open, defeating Payne Stewart in a playoff.

Chamblee was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Speech Communication and was a first-team All-American in his junior year and twice a second-team All-American.

He currently resides in Phoenix, Ariz. with his wife Bailey, who serves as a host and reporter for GOLF Channel.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBCU
  • Serves as the lead studio analyst on Golf Central and Live From…
  • Recently served as analyst for the 2024 U.S. Open, 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open and 2024 The American Express
  • Joined GOLF Channel in 2003