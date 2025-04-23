 Skip navigation
Hall of Fame Game 2025.jpg
DETROIT LIONS, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS TO KICK OFF 2025 NFL SEASON IN CANTON
LBL PB.png
DEFENDING TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR HEADLINES LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE AND LA FLECHE WALLONNE LIVE CYCLING ACTION THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
Thumbnail
LPGA TOUR’S THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST MAJOR OF 2025 SEASON – HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM ACRISURE STADIUM IN PITTSBURGH THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 26, AT 7 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published April 23, 2025 02:32 PM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Race at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentation This Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 23, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 26, from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the first time Supercross has raced in Pittsburgh since 1983 at Three Rivers Stadium.

Chase Sexton won his second consecutive race in the 450SX Class at MetLife Stadium last weekend and now sits only nine points back from first-place Cooper Webb, who finished as the runner-up in East Rutherford. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Seth Hammaker led every lap of the race to become the first repeat winner in the division and took sole possession of the points lead, with RJ Hampshire (-3) and Tom Vialle (-7) rounding out the top three.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in Pittsburgh. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action at MetLife Stadium on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Acrisure Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)
  • TV – NBC
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., April 26
Race Day Live
Peacock
1:30 p.m.

Race – Acrisure Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sun., April 27
Race – Acrisure Stadium
NBC
1 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--