SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM ACRISURE STADIUM IN PITTSBURGH THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 26, AT 7 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Race at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentation This Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 23, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 26, from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the first time Supercross has raced in Pittsburgh since 1983 at Three Rivers Stadium.

Chase Sexton won his second consecutive race in the 450SX Class at MetLife Stadium last weekend and now sits only nine points back from first-place Cooper Webb, who finished as the runner-up in East Rutherford. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class, Seth Hammaker led every lap of the race to become the first repeat winner in the division and took sole possession of the points lead, with RJ Hampshire (-3) and Tom Vialle (-7) rounding out the top three.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in Pittsburgh. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action at MetLife Stadium on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Acrisure Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

TV – NBC

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., April 26

Race Day Live

Peacock

1:30 p.m.



Race – Acrisure Stadium

Peacock

7 p.m.

Sun., April 27

Race – Acrisure Stadium

NBC

1 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

